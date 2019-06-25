UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan General Figuera In US, Not Under Any Sanctions - Envoy Abrams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

Former Venezuelan Intelligence Chief Manuel Cristopher Figuera is in the United States and not under any sanctions, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams confirmed during a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Former Venezuelan Intelligence Chief Manuel Cristopher Figuera is in the United States and not under any sanctions, US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams confirmed during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"He's not under detention, he's in the US and, you know, he's a free man," Abrams said.

Abrams said the US government did not bring Figuera to the United States, but the envoy expressed appreciation for the general's presence in the country because it will make communication with the ex-spy chief much easier.

The US Treasury Department designated Figuera on February 15 over his links to President Nicolas Maduro's government.

But on May 7, the Treasury removed the sanctions after Figuera broke ranks with Maduro and expressed support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Large-scale protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on January 21 soon after he was sworn in for a new term. Guaido then proclaimed himself to be the interim president of Venezuela. A number of Western countries, including the United States, have backed his claim.

Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet. Russia, China, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

