Open Menu

Venezuelan Government And Opposition Agree To Resume Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Venezuelan government and opposition agree to resume talks

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Venezuela's government and opposition said Monday they will restart talks seeking to end the country's political and economic crisis, after a nearly year-long suspension.

In a joint statement, the two sides said that the Norway-facilitated negotiations will resume Tuesday in Bridgetown, Barbados, with participation of the United States -- the destination for millions of Venezuelans who have fled economic hardship at home.

In his weekly television appearance, President Nicolas Maduro said his government was "on the verge of starting a new round of signing agreements" with the opposition.

"We are on the threshold of beneficial agreements for the country.

.. I can say that these agreements will be very beneficial for peace, because peace must be taken care of, they will be very beneficial for the upcoming elections," he said.

The opposition, backed by several countries including the United States, did not recognize Maduro's 2018 re-election in a vote widely dismissed as fraudulent.

The following year, Washington ramped up sanctions against Caracas first imposed in 2015 over the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

On Monday, the United States welcomed the announcement of fresh talks.

Related Topics

Washington Vote Bridgetown Caracas Barbados United States Venezuela 2015 2018 TV Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

1 hour ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

10 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

10 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

10 hours ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

10 hours ago
Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

10 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

10 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

10 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

10 hours ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

10 hours ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

10 hours ago

More Stories From World