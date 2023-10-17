Venezuelan government and opposition agree to resume talks

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Venezuela's government and opposition said Monday they will restart talks seeking to end the country's political and economic crisis, after a nearly year-long suspension.

In a joint statement, the two sides said that the Norway-facilitated negotiations will resume Tuesday in Bridgetown, Barbados, with participation of the United States -- the destination for millions of Venezuelans who have fled economic hardship at home.

In his weekly television appearance, President Nicolas Maduro said his government was "on the verge of starting a new round of signing agreements" with the opposition.

"We are on the threshold of beneficial agreements for the country.

.. I can say that these agreements will be very beneficial for peace, because peace must be taken care of, they will be very beneficial for the upcoming elections," he said.

The opposition, backed by several countries including the United States, did not recognize Maduro's 2018 re-election in a vote widely dismissed as fraudulent.

The following year, Washington ramped up sanctions against Caracas first imposed in 2015 over the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

On Monday, the United States welcomed the announcement of fresh talks.