Venezuelan Government Convenes National Dialogue With Other Political Parties - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:50 AM

Venezuelan Government Convenes National Dialogue With Other Political Parties - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Venezuelan authorities have formed a national dialogue with a number of political parties, Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said in a state tv broadcast.

In August, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stopped negotiations with the opposition due to Washington's freeze of all assets held by the Venezuelan government in the United States.

"We have formed a national dialogue to sign several agreements ... constituting of the government and political parties' representatives," Rodriguez said, stressing that it will be a broad dialogue and all political forces are welcome to join.

He also urged foreign states to cooperate with Caracas instead of "plotting military interventions.

"

The participants of the dialogue include the Movement for Socialism party, Progressive Advance and others.

According to the Venezuelan state television, some agreements have already been achieved, like the return of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela to the country's parliament, release of prisoners, denouncement of the US sanctions, changes in the electoral process.

Protests have been on and off for years in Venezuela due to the numerous crises the country has faced, but in January they intensified in response to President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration. The opposition coalesced around president of the opposition-controlled National Assembly Juan Guaido, whom Maduro called a puppet of the United States.

