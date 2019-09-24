UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Government Meets With Opposition For Reconciliation Talks - Top Diplomat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:20 AM

Venezuelan Government Meets With Opposition for Reconciliation Talks - Top Diplomat

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Venezuelan officials and opposition politicians had a fresh round of national reconciliation talks and agreed to set up separate panels for detailed discussions, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Monday.

"The National Round Table continues to make progress by installing 8 essential technical tables that must generate, within a few days, specific & partial agreements for peace & coexistence in Venezuela," the ministry quoted him as saying.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said the panels would be given 20 days to come up with initiatives on elections and proportional representation, territorial integrity, manufacturing under adverse effects of US sanctions, social services and political parties.

Related Topics

Progress Venezuela Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Sri Lanka series sponsors, logos to be ..

10 minutes ago

CDA restarts development work in residual area of ..

5 minutes ago

Vyshinsky to Host Program About Ukraine on Russian ..

5 minutes ago

Third int'l moot on childhood to be held at AIOU t ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman of UAE Fatwa Council represents Muslim sc ..

21 minutes ago

Bangladesh head to N.Zealand for first time since ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.