Venezuelan Government Meets With Opposition for Reconciliation Talks - Top Diplomat

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Venezuelan officials and opposition politicians had a fresh round of national reconciliation talks and agreed to set up separate panels for detailed discussions, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Monday.

"The National Round Table continues to make progress by installing 8 essential technical tables that must generate, within a few days, specific & partial agreements for peace & coexistence in Venezuela," the ministry quoted him as saying.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said the panels would be given 20 days to come up with initiatives on elections and proportional representation, territorial integrity, manufacturing under adverse effects of US sanctions, social services and political parties.