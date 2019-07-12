UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Government, Opposition Agree To Engage In Permanent Peace Dialogue - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 03:50 AM

Venezuelan Government, Opposition Agree to Engage in Permanent Peace Dialogue - Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Venezuelan government and opposition have agreed to engage in permanent peace dialogue as a result of three-day talks on Barbados, Hector Rodriguez, the governor of Venezuela's Miranda state, who participated in the negotiations, said.

"We have agreed to establish permanent peace dialogue and reached accord on our readiness to work together for ensuring peace in the country," Rodriguez said live on Venezuelan television on Thursday.

