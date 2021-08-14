Venezuelan Government, Opposition Sign Memorandum to Seek Resolution of Crisis - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES/MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The Venezuelan government and opposition have signed a memorandum to seek the resolution of the ongoing political crisis in the country, the VTV state-run broadcaster reported.

On Friday, the Venezuelan government and opposition launched the negotiations in Mexico City that are mediated by Norway.

The head of the government delegation and speaker of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, expressed a hope that the parties would manage to reach an agreement during the talks.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. A number of other nations, including Russia and China, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.