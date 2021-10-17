UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Government Says Talks With Opposition Halted Over Saab's Extradition To US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:50 AM

Venezuelan Government Says Talks With Opposition Halted Over Saab's Extradition to US

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Venezuelan government is suspending its participation in talks with the opposition over the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab from Cape Verde to the United States, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez has announced.

"Our delegation announces that it is suspending its participation in the dialogue at the negotiations table. Consequently, we will not attend the round that was to begin tomorrow, October 17, in Mexico City, as a profound expression of our protest against the brutal aggression against ... our delegate Alex Saab," Rodriguez said in a Saturday statement broadcast by VTV.

