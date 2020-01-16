UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Government Supporters Stop Opposition Members From Entering Parliament Building

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Venezuelan Government Supporters Stop Opposition Members From Entering Parliament Building

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Supporters of the Venezuelan government stopped opposition lawmakers led by Juan Guaido from entering the parliament building, a Sputnik corresponded reported from the scene on Wednesday.

On January 5, the National Assembly elected Luis Parra to replace opposition leader Guaido as its speaker while the latter did not attend the vote unable to access the cordoned parliament building.

Guaido scheduled a meeting of opposition lawmakers in the parliament building on Wednesday, despite the fact that a session of the Constitutional Assembly was planned there at the same time.

A group of motorcyclists in red shirts, which are usually worn by supporters of late President Hugo Chavez and his successor Nicolas Maduro, blocked the opposition cortege in front of the parliament's building.

One of the cars was damaged. Moreover, shots were fired at the scene, while one bullet hit another car.

After this incident, opposition lawmakers said on twitter that Guaido rescheduled the meeting to one of the suburbs of Caracas, namely El Hatillo.

Venezuela's political crisis began last January when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro from power. A number of Western countries led by the US have recognized Guaido, while China, Russia, Turkey and a number of other states have stood firm behind Maduro.

