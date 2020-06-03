The Venezuelan government and a bloc of four opposition parties, which includes Juan Guaido's Voluntad Popular (Popular Will), have signed an agreement on a joint COVID-19 response, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Wednesday

"Good news for everyone. The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela and the opposition sector, [the so-called] G-4, signed an agreement to coordinate joint actions and seek financing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The people's health is above any [political] differences," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

Aside from Guaido's party, the opposition bloc also includes Primero Justicia (Justice First), Accion Democratica (Democratic Action), and Un Nuevo Tiempo (A New Era).

Guaido as well as Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez have confirmed the signing of the deal.

Rodriquez urged other organizations to join the agreement and noted that the government and the opposition would work together under the auspices of the Pan American Health Organization.

Venezuela has so far confirmed 1,819 cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths.