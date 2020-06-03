UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Sign Agreement To Jointly Combat COVID-19 - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:42 PM

Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Sign Agreement to Jointly Combat COVID-19 - Foreign Minister

The Venezuelan government and a bloc of four opposition parties, which includes Juan Guaido's Voluntad Popular (Popular Will), have signed an agreement on a joint COVID-19 response, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Wednesday

BUENOS AIRES/CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Venezuelan government and a bloc of four opposition parties, which includes Juan Guaido's Voluntad Popular (Popular Will), have signed an agreement on a joint COVID-19 response, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Wednesday.

"Good news for everyone. The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela and the opposition sector, [the so-called] G-4, signed an agreement to coordinate joint actions and seek financing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The people's health is above any [political] differences," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

Aside from Guaido's party, the opposition bloc also includes Primero Justicia (Justice First), Accion Democratica (Democratic Action), and Un Nuevo Tiempo (A New Era).

Guaido as well as Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez have confirmed the signing of the deal.

Rodriquez urged other organizations to join the agreement and noted that the government and the opposition would work together under the auspices of the Pan American Health Organization.

Venezuela has so far confirmed 1,819 cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths.

Related Topics

Twitter Venezuela From Government Agreement Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stock markets climb at open

3 minutes ago

Russia Records 8,536 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Warns of High Risks of 'Devastating' Second Wa ..

3 minutes ago

Mian Jamshed Uddin Kakakhel dies of coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Jatoi criticizes PPP for not improving governance

4 minutes ago

Confederation of Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador Dec ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.