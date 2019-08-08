BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decided not to dispatch a government delegation to the next round of talks with the opposition in Barbados, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, the country's Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said.

"Against all the odds, the opposition delegation, designated by [the National Assembly head and self-proclaimed interim president] Juan Guaido, is already in Barbados for the next round of talks [planned for] this week.

President Nicolas Maduro decided not to dispatch the Venezuelan [government] delegation this time over rude and cruel violent aggression ... on the part of [US President Donald] Trump's administration which is launching an illegal blockade of our economy, trade and finance," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

"Venezuela is ready to reconsider mechanisms of [dialogue with opposition] to make its continuation really effective and meeting the interests of our people," the minister pointed out.