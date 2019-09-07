UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Gov't To Skip Talks With Opposition Until It Changes Mind On Esequiba - Maduro

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 06:20 AM

Venezuelan Gov't to Skip Talks With Opposition Until It Changes Mind on Esequiba - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The Venezuelan government will not re-engage in its talks with opposition as long as its leader, Juan Guaido, refuses to abandon his intentions to sell the disputed Guayana Esequiba region, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

The government and the opposition have held several rounds of talks mediated by Norway on Barbados to resolve their disagreements which led to the eruption of a political conflict in Venezuela in January, when Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president at the criticism of Maduro. Though the government skipped the August 8-9 talks, Maduro has said it had resumed its dialogue with Norway to re-engage in the negotiations with the opposition. In a public address, aired on his Twitter on Friday, Maduro said he had instructed Communication Minister Jorge Rodriquez, who led the government delegation at the talks, to ask the opposition to detail its position on Guayana Esequiba as the authorities had evidence the opposition sought to sell the region.

"Now, I am joining protests against Guaido's attempts to give away Esequiba. Until Guaido changes his intention to hand over Esequiba, we will not sit at the negotiating table .

.. Either they change [their position] or they will never see our faces," Maduro said on Friday.

The president said the government delegation had initially withdrawn from the talks due to the economic blockade imposed on Venezuela by the United States, which supported the opposition.

On Friday, the Venezuelan prosecutor general's office said it had opened an investigation into Guaido's alleged attempt to sell Guayana Esequiba to transnational companies and the country's eastern neighbor.

Caracas has been extending its territorial claims over the region, which is located in the basin of the Essequibo river and is a major portion of Guyana's territory.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Guaido's supporters had tried to give the region to transnational corporations, including Exxon Mobil.

Speaking to the nation on Thursday, Maduro showed a video of Vanessa Neumann, the so-called ambassador of Guaido's self-proclaimed government in the United Kingdom, and Guaido's aide Manuel Avendano. Maduro also played an audio recording where they discussed transferring the disputed territory to Guyana.

Related Topics

Twitter Norway Barbados United Kingdom United States Guyana Venezuela January August From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PCB pays tribute to Abdul Qadir

5 hours ago

Panel spotlights successful cultural projects in U ..

6 hours ago

Heated start for President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup Champ ..

7 hours ago

Pogacar bosses Vuelta 13th stage, Roglic extends l ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives two US senators, WFP Ch ..

7 hours ago

Stocks gain on weak US jobs figure

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.