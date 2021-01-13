Venezuelan Health Ministry Registers Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Venezuelan Health Ministry registered the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus via a fast-track procedure, according to a statement on the vaccine's website.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the statement says.

The deliveries will be ensured through RDIF's international partners in India, China, South Korea and other countries.

"We welcome the decision of the Ministry of Health of Venezuela to approve the use of Sputnik V - a safe and effective vaccine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sputnik V is an important part of national vaccine portfolios of several Latin American countries now and we expect more vaccine partnerships in the region in coming weeks," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro previously announced that the first 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine should arrive from Russia to Venezuela in the first quarter of 2021, they will be provided to the population free of charge.