Venezuelan Industry Chief Discusses Investment With Russian, Belarusian, Turkish Diplomats

Jorge Arreaza, the Venezuelan minister for industry and production, said in the early hours of Wednesday that he had discussed joint investments with Russian, Turkish and Belarusian ambassadors

"The Venezuelan industry has strong allies.

Today we met with the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Turkey to discuss the agenda of production projects and new formulas for joint investment. Thank you, fellow ambassadors!" Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

After the meeting, Melik-Bagdasarov described its ambiance as constructive and hearty, adding that the diplomats discussed a broad production agenda within the framework of strategic bilateral cooperation.

