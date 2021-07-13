UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Intelligence Detains Opposition Figure On Treason Charges - Prosecution

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The Venezuelan prosecutor general's office has announced an arrest of opposition figure Freddy Guevara, who is accused of terrorism, criminal conspiracy and treason, by the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN).

"This Monday, July 12, the prosecutor general's office requested a warrant for the arrest of Freddy Guevara, who was detained by SEBIN over his links to extremist and paramilitary groups that have ties with the Colombian government. Two prosecutors with national jurisdiction have been appointed to conduct this investigation," the office said in a statement.

Guevara will be charged with terrorism, undermining the constitutional order, a conspiracy to commit crime and treason.

In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when the former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power.

Guevara was a deputy head of the assembly when it was controlled by the opposition and is currently the national coordinator of the opposition Popular Will party.

