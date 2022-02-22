CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (the DPR, LPR) is aimed at resolving the conflict near the Russian borders, Venezuelan lawamker Roy Daza told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The decision made by President Putin is related to the search for a diplomatic way out before a possible conversation with US President (Joe Biden)," Daza said.

The parliamentarian went on to say that in assessing Russia's decision to recognize the LPR and the DPR, the propaganda campaign against Russia launched by the United States and their NATO allies, and the establishment of an appropriate line of defense should be taken into account.

"The level of confrontation has reached a critical point because the 'red lines' in the confrontation between NATO and Russia are being violated.

If the conflict will be resolved diplomatically, what we would like to see, the situation in Ukraine can be replayed, because now it is politically, militarily and diplomatically occupied by NATO," the politician added.

On Monday, Putin announced his decision to recognize the independence of the LPR and DPR from Ukraine.

The situation in Donbas has further escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian armed forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of women, children and the elderly from Donbas to Russia began late last week.