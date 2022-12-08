Venezuelan Leader Maduro Calls Argentine Vice President Sentence Political Persecution

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, sentenced to six years in prison for corruption, has become a victim of political persecution, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said.

On Tuesday, a court sentenced Kirchner to six years in prison and banned her from holding public office for life in a corruption case.

However, the vice president is still at large and can appeal.

"From Venezuela, we express our firm opposition to the constant media and political persecution that Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has been subjected to. Sooner or later, the truth will prevail and the voice of the Argentine people will be respected," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the presidents of Brazil, Mexico and Argentina itself spoke out in support of Kirchner.