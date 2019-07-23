UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Massive Power Outage Could Be Caused By Electromagnetic Attack - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:40 AM

Venezuelan Massive Power Outage Could Be Caused by Electromagnetic Attack - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez confirmed that the country was facing a massive power outage, adding that it could be caused by an electromagnetic attack.

On Monday, a source in the Venezuelan government told Sputnik that the blackout hit all parts of the country.

"The Venezuelan government informs people that today [Monday] at 16:45 [20:45 GMT]  there was a massive power outage across the country. The Primary investigation showed that there was an electromagnetic attack," Rodriguez told the VTV broadcaster.

He pointed out that the attack had targeted the hydroelectric system of the country.

According to the minister, the Venezuelan authorities have launched special protocols that will allow them to restore power supply soon.

The first mass power outage hit Venezuela on March 7. The authorities said that it had resulted from an attack on the country's largest hydroelectric power plant Guri. Since then, several other blackouts happened across the country.

The authorities blamed the power supply disruptions on the United States, which denied the accusations.

Related Topics

Attack United States Venezuela March All From Government

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

6 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

6 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

6 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

6 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

5 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.