Venezuelan Military Intercepts Drone At Country's 2nd Most Important Oil Facility

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Venezuelan Military Intercepts Drone at Country's 2nd Most Important Oil Facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Venezuelan military reported on Friday the interception of a drone at the country's second most strategically important oil refinery, located in the state of Falcon.

"The armed forces intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle [drone] at the facilities of the Paraguana oil refinery complex, which produces gasoline for the entire country," Venezuela's strategic command said on Twitter.

The military increased the facility's security and began the search for those who launched the drone.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

