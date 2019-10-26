UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Military Intercepts Drone At Country's 2nd Most Important Oil Facility

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The Venezuelan military reported on Friday the interception of a drone at the country's second most strategically important oil refinery, located in the state of Falcon.

"The armed forces intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle [drone] at the facilities of the Paraguana oil refinery complex, which produces gasoline for the entire country," Venezuela's strategic command said on Twitter.

The military increased the facility's security and began the search for those who launched the drone.

Your Thoughts and Comments

