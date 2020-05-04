UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Military On High Alert After Foiling Boat Invasion

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Venezuelan Military on High Alert After Foiling Boat Invasion

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) The Venezuelan military was on a heightened level of alert on Sunday after foiling a pre-dawn boat attack by armed men described by the government as Colombian militants.

"All military formations in the country have been put on combat alert to react immediately to any threat. We reaffirm our absolute loyalty to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro," the defense ministry said in a statement.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said the attackers tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on high-speed boats.

Eight militants were killed and two others captured in the counteroperation. One of those detained was an agent of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, Reverol said.

The Defense Ministry said it had seized the type of weapons used in a failed coup attempt on April 30. The military is combing the sea bottom near the beach where the attack took place for more weapons after one of the boats capsized.

