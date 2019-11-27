UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Military Says Detected, Shot Down Drug-Trafficking Plane

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:17 PM

Venezuelan Military Says Detected, Shot Down Drug-Trafficking Plane

The command of the Venezuelan armed forces said on Wednesday that it had detected and shot down a plane carrying drugs as it attempted to enter the country's airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The command of the Venezuelan armed forces said on Wednesday that it had detected and shot down a plane carrying drugs as it attempted to enter the country's airspace.

"The Strategic Command of the Venezuelan armed forces detected and neutralized an aircraft carrying illegal substances ... and intended to violate the country's airspace," the military said on Twitter.

This is the third instance when a drug-loaded plane has attempted to smuggle illegal cargo to Venezuela in November. They first two were detected on November 17 and November 19. Another two planes carrying drugs, presumably from Colombia, were shot down by the Venezuelan military in August.

In 2013, President Nicholas Maduro signed a law that allowed Venezuelan air defense forces to shoot down any planes belonging to drug traffickers if they attempt to cross into the country's territory. Despite the legislation, the narcotrafficking in Venezuela continued booming and became so lucrative that Venezuelan smugglers reportedly burned their planes delivering cocaine from Colombia to the United States after using them once.

In November, Guatemalan President-elect Alejandro Giammattei called Venezuela a "narco-state" and said that much of the region's insecurity came from the drug trafficking.

Related Topics

Drugs Twitter United States Colombia Venezuela August November From

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

4 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

5 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

5 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

28 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

29 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.