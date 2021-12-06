UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Military Says Downed 51 Planes Used For Drug Trafficking In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:50 PM

Venezuelan Military Says Downed 51 Planes Used for Drug Trafficking in 2021

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Venezuelan armed forces, FANB, neutralized a total of 51 aircraft used by drug trafficking groups this year, the strategic operations command said on Monday.

"The Strategic Operational Commander of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces, Domingo Antonio Hernandez Larez, announced that an aircraft from Colombia was neutralized during an attempt to enter our territory. This aircraft was operated by a Colombian terrorist group of drug traffickers and was shot down by our forces, it was the 51st (plane) in 2021," the military said in a statement.

Throughout 2021, the Venezuelan military seized 44 tons of cocaine and destroyed 60 illegal airstrips.

More than 90% of the world's coca plantations are located in the countries that form the "silver triangle" of cocaine production in the Andean region ” Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. Coca also grows in small quantities on plantations in Panama, Ecuador, southwestern Venezuela and northeastern Brazil.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Panama Peru Colombia Venezuela Silver From

Recent Stories

EGAâ€™s GAC awards significant mining contract to ..

EGAâ€™s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to ex ..

53 minutes ago
 SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service ..

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service fleet with addition of SAFEEN ..

53 minutes ago
 Sprinter Vicaut leaves Reider training camp for It ..

Sprinter Vicaut leaves Reider training camp for Italy

37 minutes ago
 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies: reports

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies: reports

37 minutes ago
 NHMP launches campaign to ensure M-Tag mandatory f ..

NHMP launches campaign to ensure M-Tag mandatory for all vehicles

37 minutes ago
 New DIG takes charge

New DIG takes charge

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.