Venezuelan Minister Accuses Opposition Of Planning Terrorist Attack On Military - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 07:10 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The Venezuelan opposition had been preparing a terrorist attack on the country's military in the northern state of Sucre to disrupt Christmas celebrations, media reported, citing Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, opposition figures Leopoldo Lopez, Yanet Fermin and Fernando Orozco were preparing the attack, the VTV broadcaster reported.

The minister also noted that the attack was successfully prevented by the Venezuelan authorities, the media said.

Funding for the attack was received from Colombia, according to Caracas.

Venezuela has been suffering from severe political crisis since late January when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power. Maduro has accused Guaido of being a US puppet, working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States can control Venezuela's natural resources.



