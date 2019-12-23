UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Minister Says Colombia, Brazil Supported 'Criminals' Who Attacked Military Unit

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Venezuela military unit attackers were trained in Colombia and received support from Brazil, Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the opposition attacked a military unit in the south of the country, adding that one soldier was killed during this incident.

"These criminals were trained in paramilitary camps in Colombia and were supported by the government of [Brazilian President] Jair Bolsonaro," Rodriguez tweeted.

He also said that the military acted promptly, six attackers were detained and stolen weaponry was returned.

Earlier in December, local media reported that Rodriguez accused the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido of planning a terrorist attack on the military.

