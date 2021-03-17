UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan MP Calls US Intelligence Report Attempt To Justify Interventions

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:15 PM

The declassified US intelligence report is an attempt by the United States to find arguments for justifying its intervention, the Venezuelan deputy Roy Daza told Sputnik

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The declassified US intelligence report is an attempt by the United States to find arguments for justifying its intervention, the Venezuelan deputy Roy Daza told Sputnik.

According to the report, declassified on Tuesday, Venezuela and Cuba made some efforts to meddle into the 2020 US elections, acting in their own financial interests. It adds that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had intentions to influence the US ex-President Donald Trump's image but has no possibility to do that. The report also accuses Russia of attempts to support Trump, denigrate the current US President Joe Biden and sow discord in US society.

"By this report, they try to find arguments for their unipolar position, interference into other countries' internal affairs and other governments' policy", Daza said.

The Venezuelan MP also said that the report is "banal" that cannot be taken seriously, adding that the "USA strives for hitting the image of countries that run independent policies such as Russia, Venezuela, Iran and Cuba".

According to Daza, the USA tries to resist a movement, emerged in the United Nations to save the UN Charter principles, that opposes restrictive measures against countries Washington considers as ideological enemies.

