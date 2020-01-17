UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan National Assembly Says EU Parliament Wants To Destabilize Situation In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:36 PM

Venezuelan National Assembly Says EU Parliament Wants to Destabilize Situation in Country

The Venezuelan parliament has said the EU parliament seeks to destabilize the situation in the country by supporting opposition leader Juan Guaido, who lost reelection as speaker of the National Assembly to pro-government candidate Luis Parra but refused to accept the results of the vote

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Venezuelan parliament has said the EU parliament seeks to destabilize the situation in the country by supporting opposition leader Juan Guaido, who lost reelection as speaker of the National Assembly to pro-government candidate Luis Parra but refused to accept the results of the vote.

On Wednesday, supporters of the Venezuelan government stopped opposition lawmakers led by Guaido from entering the parliament building and chairing the opening session. In return, the EU parliament condemned "the recent attempted coup" and reaffirmed its strong support for Guaido as the legitimate head of the National Assembly and interim president.

"The offensive, immoral and interventionist decision by the European parliament to continue systematic, fascist and anti-democratic aggression against Venezuela's independent, free and democratic institutions with the aim of destabilizing our nation and creating a state of war," the National Assembly said in a statement on Thursday.

On January 5, the Venezuelan parliament elected Luis Parra to replace opposition leader Guaido as its speaker while the latter did not attend the vote. Opposition lawmakers, as well as the International Contact Group on Venezuela, which includes the United Kingdom, Germany and several other states, did not recognize the appointment of Parra.

Venezuela's political crisis began last January when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power. A number of Western countries led by the US have recognized Guaido, while� China, Russia, Turkey and some other states have stood firm behind Maduro.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia Turkey China Parliament Vote Germany United Kingdom Venezuela January From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Hyundai Merchant to join major shipping alliance i ..

2 minutes ago

Thais find second case linked to China mystery vir ..

2 minutes ago

Haji Shaukat visits Nadra office, Kohati Gate

2 minutes ago

Chinese scientists identify mosquito protein relat ..

2 minutes ago

China's economy expands 6.1 pct in 2019

4 minutes ago

Record $ 10b foreign debt retrieved during last ye ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.