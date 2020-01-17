Venezuelan National Assembly Says EU Parliament Wants to Destabilize Situation in Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Venezuelan parliament has said the EU parliament seeks to destabilize the situation in the country by supporting opposition leader Juan Guaido, who lost reelection as speaker of the National Assembly to pro-government candidate Luis Parra but refused to accept the results of the vote.

On Wednesday, supporters of the Venezuelan government stopped opposition lawmakers led by Guaido from entering the parliament building and chairing the opening session. In return, the EU parliament condemned "the recent attempted coup" and reaffirmed its strong support for Guaido as the legitimate head of the National Assembly and interim president.

"The offensive, immoral and interventionist decision by the European parliament to continue systematic, fascist and anti-democratic aggression against Venezuela's independent, free and democratic institutions with the aim of destabilizing our nation and creating a state of war," the National Assembly said in a statement on Thursday.

On January 5, the Venezuelan parliament elected Luis Parra to replace opposition leader Guaido as its speaker while the latter did not attend the vote. Opposition lawmakers, as well as the International Contact Group on Venezuela, which includes the United Kingdom, Germany and several other states, did not recognize the appointment of Parra.

Venezuela's political crisis began last January when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power. A number of Western countries led by the US have recognized Guaido, while� China, Russia, Turkey and some other states have stood firm behind Maduro.