Venezuelan National Guard Seizes Drug Trafficking Aircraft With North American Acronyms

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The National Guard of Venezuela (GNB), together with the National Anti-Drug Office, on Monday seized an aircraft, used for drug trafficking, with North American acronyms in the northwestern Zulia state, the GNB said.

"An aircraft, used for drug trafficking with North American acronyms was found by employees ...

of the GNB, [the plane] landed off the shore of Lake Maracaibo in the Congo Mirador area [the Zulia state]," the GNB tweeted.

The Venezuela Internal Affairs Ministry has said that the plane arrived in the country illegally, and it was spotted by the radar of aerospace defense forces.

Two Dominican nationals and one Venezuelan citizen, who were aboard the plane, were detained during the operation.