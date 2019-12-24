Venezuelan Officials to Continue Visiting Russia Throughout 2020 - Ambassador

High-ranking Venezuelan officials will regularly visit Russia throughout next year in order to close existing bilateral deals, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Latin American country's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) High-ranking Venezuelan officials will regularly visit Russia throughout next year in order to close existing bilateral deals, Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Latin American country's ambassador to Russia , told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The visits from our side, from our country to the Russian Federation will, of course, continue because cooperation grows every year, every month, and the tasks we are facing are increasing. They [the leadership] have to come in order to speed up the closing of the deals we have that are in process ... [The visits] will take place through the whole year, like it was this year," the ambassador said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last visited Moscow in September.

The diplomat said Caracas had no information about a reciprocal visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin yet.