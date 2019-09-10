Venezuelan Oil Supplies to Russia Carried Out Under Previous Contracts - Rosneft

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Russian energy company Rosneft, after US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliot Abrams' statement about possible sanctions, said oil supplies were carried out under previous contracts.

Abrams said earlier Tuesday Washington did not rule out imposing sanctions on Rosneft at some point over Venezuelan oil purchases.

"All operations for the supply of Venezuelan oil to the company and its structural units, as well as counter deliveries of gasoline to Venezuela, are carried out within the framework of prepaid contracts signed before the imposition of sanctions and do not pursue any interests other than ensuring the return on investments made earlier," Rosneft said.

It said Rosneft had been an investor in the oil and gas sector of Venezuela long before the imposition of US sanctions.

"So any attempt to restrict the company or its subsidiaries in returning investments in any form permitted by law, in particular by supplying Venezuelan oil and making counter deliveries of oil products to pay off existing debts or by participating in joint ventures, would constitute unlawful expropriation of such investments on the part of the American authorities," Rosneft said.

The company said it reserved the right to protect its investments in relevant national and international courts and added that it was ready for an open dialogue with the US authorities to clarify its position.