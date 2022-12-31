UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Opposition Approves Elimination Of Guaido's 'Interim Government'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 03:30 AM

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The Venezuelan opposition has supported, in a second hearing, the elimination of the self-proclaimed "interim government" that Juan Guaido has led since 2019.

"Total votes: 72 votes in favor, 29 votes against, eight abstained," Jose Antonio Figueredo, the secretary of Venezuela's National Assembly, said on Friday.

