(@FahadShabbir)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The Venezuelan opposition has supported, in a second hearing, the elimination of the self-proclaimed "interim government" that Juan Guaido has led since 2019.

"Total votes: 72 votes in favor, 29 votes against, eight abstained," Jose Antonio Figueredo, the secretary of Venezuela's National Assembly, said on Friday.