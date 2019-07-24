Venezuelan Opposition Congress Moves to Request Foreign Military Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Venezuela's opposition-led legislature agreed Tuesday to get the country back into the so-called Rio Treaty which would allow them to request foreign military help.

The act on rejoining the 1947 Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance was passed in the second reading at an outdoors session in Caracas. Footage was shared by the National Assembly.

Venezuela and three other South American countries exited the Cold War era treaty more than a decade ago.

The session was held six months after the Assembly's leader, Juan Guaido, declared himself president of Venezuela and was promptly backed by the United States and its allies.

Russia, China, Turkey and other powers continue to endorse President Nicolas Maduro, who has accused Guaido of being an American puppet bent on ushering in US troops into the country.