Venezuelan Opposition Demands Maduro End 'persecution'
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Venezuela's opposition candidate called Saturday for President Nicolas Maduro to end "violence and persecution," hours after the country's high court said its upcoming ruling on the disputed July 28 election cannot be appealed.
Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claims to have won the election by a wide margin, posted a social media video demanding Maduro allow free political expression.
"I ask you on behalf of all Venezuelans to put an end to the violence and persecution and to immediately release all compatriots arbitrarily detained," Gonzalez Urrutia said, referring to post-election unrest that left 24 dead and 2,200 people arrested.
"Demanding respect for our constitution is not a crime, demonstrating peacefully to uphold the will of millions of Venezuelans is not a crime," the 74-year-old former diplomat added.
Recent Stories
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
More Stories From World
-
Seine-sational! Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics48 minutes ago
-
Air France, Transavia extend suspension of Beirut flights through Wednesday48 minutes ago
-
Residents flee as Greece wildfires rage despite 'superhuman' efforts58 minutes ago
-
Tanzania arrests top opposition figure Lissu, other leaders: party2 hours ago
-
Residents flee as Greece wildfires rage despite 'superhuman' efforts2 hours ago
-
Thai PM faces possible ouster in court case2 hours ago
-
Tanzania arrests top opposition figure Lissu in mass round-up2 hours ago
-
Severe Tropical Storm Maria makes landfall in Japan2 hours ago
-
Homeless struggling to survive Greece's cruel heat2 hours ago
-
Russia battles to contain Ukraine push2 hours ago
-
Rublev to face Popyrin for ATP Montreal title3 hours ago
-
Tropical Storm Maria hits Japan with record rain3 hours ago