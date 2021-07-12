UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Opposition Figure Guaido Not Detained, Gives Press Conference

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido was not detained and is giving a press conference to journalists, according to a broadcast on his Twitter.

Earlier, his wife said that the police had arrived at her house and wanted to detain Guaido.

A video posted a few minutes ago shows Guaido coming out to journalists and giving a press conference.

