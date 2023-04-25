UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Opposition Figure Guaido Says Expelled From Colombia, Departs To US

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Venezuelan Opposition Figure Guaido Says Expelled From Colombia, Departs to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president in 2019 and has since been stripped of the role by his allies, said on Tuesday he had been excluded from Colombia and departed to the United States due to possible threats to his family.

On Monday, Guaido left Venezuela and crossed into Colombia on foot, fearing "threats" from the authorities.

"I have been expelled from Colombia. The persecution of the dictatorial regime today, unfortunately, has spread to Colombia ... I am flying on a commercial flight to the US because of threats to my family, my daughters," Guaido said in a video address published on Twitter.

The opposition leader also said that he would continue to fight against President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido said on Monday he intended to meet with international delegations, which are coming to Colombia this week for a summit on Venezuelan reconciliation.

He did not specify whether he would return to Venezuela. The summit is expected to be attended by representatives from Latin America, Europe as well as the US.

Guaido proclaimed himself interim president and headed mass protests in Venezuela in early 2019. The move escalated into a long political crisis in which a group of Western countries led by the United States supported Guaido and recognized him as legitimate president, while Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations continued to recognize Maduro's presidency. It was not until December 2022 that the Venezuelan opposition voted to dismantle Guaido's interim government for failing to meet the goals it had set.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Turkey China Twitter United States Colombia Venezuela December 2019 Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

34 minutes ago
 MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

4 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

4 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.