Venezuelan Opposition Figure Guaido Says Expelled From Colombia, Departs to US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president in 2019 and has since been stripped of the role by his allies, said on Tuesday he had been excluded from Colombia and departed to the United States due to possible threats to his family.

On Monday, Guaido left Venezuela and crossed into Colombia on foot, fearing "threats" from the authorities.

"I have been expelled from Colombia. The persecution of the dictatorial regime today, unfortunately, has spread to Colombia ... I am flying on a commercial flight to the US because of threats to my family, my daughters," Guaido said in a video address published on Twitter.

The opposition leader also said that he would continue to fight against President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido said on Monday he intended to meet with international delegations, which are coming to Colombia this week for a summit on Venezuelan reconciliation.

He did not specify whether he would return to Venezuela. The summit is expected to be attended by representatives from Latin America, Europe as well as the US.

Guaido proclaimed himself interim president and headed mass protests in Venezuela in early 2019. The move escalated into a long political crisis in which a group of Western countries led by the United States supported Guaido and recognized him as legitimate president, while Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations continued to recognize Maduro's presidency. It was not until December 2022 that the Venezuelan opposition voted to dismantle Guaido's interim government for failing to meet the goals it had set.