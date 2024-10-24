Venezuelan Opposition Figures Win EU's Top Rights Sakharov Prize
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 08:37 PM
The EU parliament awarded the bloc's top rights Sakharov prize on Thursday to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and her ally, former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia
They won the prestigious award for their fight for democracy under President Nicolas Maduro's iron-fisted rule.
Machado, 57, played a key role in Venezuela's presidential election in July. Although the authorities proclaimed Maduro the winner, the opposition believes its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won.
Gonzalez Urrutia, 75, went into exile in Spain in September.
European Parliament chief Roberta Metsola said the two figures represented "all Venezuelans inside and outside the country fighting to restore freedom and democracy", as she announced the award in the parliament in Strasbourg, France.
"Edmundo and Maria have continued to fight for the fair, free and peaceful transition of power and have fearlessly upheld those values that millions of Venezuelans and this parliament hold so dear: justice, democracy and the rule of law," Metsola added.
