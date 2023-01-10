Venezuelan Opposition Government to Reduce Number of Missions Abroad Tenfold - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Venezuelan opposition will reduce the number of its missions abroad from 60 to 5, Dinorah Figuera, the new chairman of the opposition's legislature, which does not recognize the government of President Nicolas Maduro, said on Tuesday.

The Venezuelan opposition on December 30 dissolved the interim government formed by Juan Guaido in 2019 and appointed Figuera as president on January 5.

"Out of 60 missions, five will remain, and honorable representatives will be appointed in countries where issues related to migration need to be addressed," Figuera said during her press conference in Spain.

Nevertheless, the opposition government plans to maintain missions in the United States, Canada and France, while their heads will no longer be called ambassadors, she said.

In early 2019, mass protests against Maduro began in Venezuela shortly after he was sworn in. Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, announced the recognition of Guaido. In turn, Maduro called the head of parliament a US puppet. Russia, China, and Turkey are among the countries that supported Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.