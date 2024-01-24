Open Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Denounces Official 'persecution'

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Venezuelan opposition leader denounces official 'persecution'

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, barred from running in presidential elections this year, accused the authorities of intimidation Tuesday as thousands marched in support of the government.

Machado said her party's headquarters were vandalized and two of its members abducted in violation of a pact between President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition for a free and fair vote.

Machado published photographs on social media of her party's headquarters sporting graffiti with the slogan "Bolivarian Fury" -- the name of a plan launched by Maduro as he denounces alleged "terrorist" attempts against him. It is taken from the country's full name: the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

On Monday, authorities in Caracas said they had arrested 32 civilians and soldiers involved in an alleged US-backed plot to assassinate the president, and implicated Machado in it.

A day later, thousands took to the streets in the South American country in support of Maduro, responding to calls by the ruling party.

Maduro, addressing marchers, vowed that: "I will continue governing this country with the support of the Venezuelan people."

He added: "If the fascists ever hurt me... I leave it to you to do what you have to do to restore justice and peace in Venezuela. Activate the Bolivarian fury!"

Maduro has not said whether he will seek another term in elections, for which no date has been set.

His reelection to a second term in 2018 was not recognized by dozens of countries and triggered a barrage of sanctions.

