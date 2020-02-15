UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Certain To Eventually End Up In Prison - Maduro

USHUAIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will end up in prison once a court rules for him to be jailed, President Nicolas Maduro told reporters on Friday.

Last week, Guaido attended US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address before a joint session of the US Congress. Trump praised Guaido and said that Maduro's "grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken."

"When a court issues an arrest warrant for Guaido, he will go to prison. This day has not come yet, but it will come," Maduro said.

Last year, Guaido, the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust recently re-elected Maduro.

Though a number of countries led by the United States recognized Guaido's claim to power, others, including China, Russia and Turkey, stood firm behind Maduro slamming Guaido's actions as illegal. Meanwhile, Maduro has said Guaido is a US puppet and accused the United States of using the opposition leader to conduct a coup in Venezuela in order to control the country's vast natural resources.

