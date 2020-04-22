Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Denies Report About Talks With Maduro Over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who had previously proclaimed himself interim president, has denied the media report about holding talks with country's President Nicolas Maduro in the light of the coronavirus pandemic

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who had previously proclaimed himself interim president, has denied the media report about holding talks with country's President Nicolas Maduro in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing sources that allies of Maduro and Guaido had begun secret talks to normalize cooperation and dialogue amid the coronavirus pandemic and political crisis.

"This information is false. There is only one possible agreement to save Venezuela - to form an emergency government that would help to gain access to the international assistance that we need," Guaido said on Twitter.

In March, the United States voiced the proposal to establish an interim government in Venezuela as part of a broader plan to resolve the Venezuelan crisis through what US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called a peaceful democratic transition.

The plan prescribes holding election and removal of sanctions. The EU has endorsed the proposal as coinciding with its own views on how to achieve peace in Venezuela through negotiations. Caracas has criticized the US plan

The political situation in Venezuela derailed in January 2019 after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. Several countries, including the US, endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged the incumbent president, Maduro, to step down. The US then imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuelan officials and entities, blocking $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's national oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiaries. Maduro, whose presidency was supported by Russia and China, among other states, has denounced the sanctions as an illegal attempt to seize the country's sovereign assets.