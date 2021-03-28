UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Infected With COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 07:40 AM

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Infected With COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says he has contracted the coronavirus but only has mild symptoms.

"...I want to responsibly inform the country that, after four days of quarantine as a result of some discomforts and despite having taken precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19," Guaido said in a Saturday Twitter post.

He added that his symptoms are "mild" and that he is in isolation and has informed all the people he had come into contact with recently.

"The pandemic has reminded us of our vulnerability as human beings. This danger is real and we are all at risk," Guaido said.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Nicolas Maduro from power.

In December 2020, Venezuela held parliamentary elections in which over 100 political parties and associations took part. Over 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, refused to participate in the vote. The socialist Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole alliance (GPPSB) took 91.34 percent of the parliamentary seats, according to election results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Later in December, Juan Guaido said that Venezuela's opposition lawmakers would continue their work despite the parliamentary elections held earlier that month.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Vote Twitter Alliance Venezuela January December 2019 2020 Post All From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

7 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

6 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

8 hours ago

Rwandans say 'France alone did not know' its role ..

6 hours ago

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.