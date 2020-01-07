UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Manages To Get Into Parliament Building

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 10:42 PM

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Manages to Get Into Parliament Building

After a conflict with security officials, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido managed to get into the parliament building, where a meeting of the National Assembly, led by the pro-government speaker Luis Parra, was taking place, the opposition-controlled parliament said on Tuesday

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) After a conflict with security officials, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido managed to get into the parliament building, where a meeting of the National Assembly, led by the pro-government speaker Luis Parra, was taking place, the opposition-controlled parliament said on Tuesday.

"Acting President Juan Guaido and our parliamentarians managed to break through the cordons of the National Bolivarian Guard and enter the parliament building to fulfill their duty," it said on Twitter.

A few minutes before that, it posted video, in which Guaido, who is raised by a crowd of people standing in front of the parliament, comes into conflict with the National Guard, trying to push the security officers out of the way and enter the building.

Guaido entered the National Assembly after the sitting wrapped up under the chairmanship of his rival, Parra. The opposition vice-president of the assembly then swore Guaido in as interim president of Venezuela, according to the legislature.

He declared himself president last year for a "term" that expired on Sunday.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the parliament had elected Parra to be the speaker for 2020-2021. The president said that Guaido's supporters had requested that the parliament building be cordoned off during the session when the election took place, which prevented Guaido from attending it. Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers gathered at an office of a local newspaper and voted to re-elect Guaido as the speaker of the National Assembly.

The United States, alongside its allies, has been supporting Guaido, who proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in early 2019 amid large-scale protests in the country. Maduro, who was supported by Russia and China, among other states, called his move an attempt by the US to overthrow his government and capture Venezuelan oil assets.

Related Topics

Election Assembly National Assembly Russia China Parliament Twitter Oil United States Venezuela Sunday 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed emphasises UAE&#039;s solidarity ..

16 minutes ago

Soleimani's Death Likely to Strengthen Islamic Sta ..

4 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed witnesses graduation of second bat ..

31 minutes ago

Two policemen killed, two injured in firing incide ..

4 minutes ago

Digitalization biggest challenge for media in rece ..

4 minutes ago

15% reduction in drugs prices announced

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.