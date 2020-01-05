Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Runs for Reelection as Parliament Speaker on Sunday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Juan Guaido, the leading figure in Venezuela's opposition who proclaimed himself interim head of state in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro, will on Sunday attempt to be reelected as speaker of the National Assembly.

The opposition leader will likely resume his position at the head of the National Assembly in Sunday's vote. While the election will do little to threaten Maduro's position as president, given he has the military's backing, it will prolong the power struggle between Venezuela's two most prominent political figures.

In January, Guaido declared himself as interim president and received the backing of the United States who imposed a series of sanctions on Venezuela and froze the US-based assets of the state oil company PDVSA.

Some European nations followed suit by cutting off the government's access to foreign assets.

Maduro, in turn, called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of staging a coup to take over his country's resources, specifically the world's largest proven oil reserves. More than 50 countries, including Russia, China and Turkey have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.