Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Says Recovering From COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who earlier contracted the novel coronavirus disease, said his new test for COVID-19 was negative.

In late March, Guaido said he had contracted coronavirus. The disease had a mild form.

"I want to inform you that the test for COVID-19 was negative, I am already recovering," the politician wrote on Twitter.