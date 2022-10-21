UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Opposition Parties Discussing Plans To Oust Leader Juan Guaido - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Venezuelan opposition political parties are discussing plans to oust the current opposition leader Juan Guaido, the Financial Times reported.

The alliance of Venezuelan opposition parties decided to move on without US-backed Guaido as their so-called "interim president," the report said on Thursday, citing a senior member in one of Venezuela's opposition parties.

Guaido could be removed from his role as the Venezuelan opposition leader within the next two weeks, the report said.

A majority of the opposition parties believe that Guaido and his government are at odds with reality in Venezuela, the report added.

Three of the four major opposition parties in the alliance that backed the decision to oust Guaido include Primero Justicia, Accion Democratica and Un Nuevo Tiempo, according to the report.

