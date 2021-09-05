Venezuelan Opposition Ready to Continue Dialogue With Government - Delegation Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) The head of the Venezuelan opposition delegation for dialogue, Gerardo Blyde, affirmed during the second day of talks in Mexico that the opposition will strive to reach agreements with the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

"This is a process that is just starting, that is complex, it is a process that requires hours and hours of work from us, but know that this delegation is committed to listening to all Venezuelans who want to make contributions and to working the hours that are necessary, the days that are needed, to be able to produce both the early agreements on which we are working, as well as the substantive agreements that are contained in the agenda," Blyde said in a Saturday statement, as broadcast by the Telesur channel.

He assured that the opposition will seek to achieve agreement on humanitarian emergencies.

Both the government and the opposition delegations arrived in Mexico City on Friday. The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, reiterated on Friday that the talks are focused on the return of economic guarantees for Venezuela.

On August 13, the Venezuelan government and the opposition signed a memorandum to seek the resolution of the ongoing political crisis in the country. The memorandum was signed at the first round of negotiations between the government and the opposition in Mexico City.

The second round of talks, currently underway in Mexico, is expected to wrap up on September 6.