Venezuelan Opposition to Send Delegation to UN General Assembly - Guaido

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself president with US support, announced on Sunday he would send a delegation to the United Nations General Assembly.

"We have formed a delegation that will represent our Government and all Venezuelans next week at the 74th UN General Assembly," he tweeted.

The delegates are Guaido's chief foreign policy official Julio Borges, envoy to the United States Carlos Vecchio and humanitarian aid chief Miguel Pizarro, who will serve as his "commissioner" in the UN.

Guaido did not say if he would go to New York which will host the assembly's high-level general debate from September 24-30. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he would not meet with him.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ” who enjoys the support of two UN core members, Russia and China ” said he would send his deputy, Delcy Rodriguez, to the assembly. She will address the gathering on Thursday.