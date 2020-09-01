Venezuelan Parliament Says Pardon Was Reconciliatory Move on Part of Maduro

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly Vice President Tania Valentina Diaz called the pardon for 110 citizens, including opposition lawmakers, a move by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro towards political reconciliation in the country.

"Today Maduro raised the flag of reconciliation, as [Hugo] Chavez did before. Political consistency is a historically connecting thread for leaders born as a result of accumulation of consciousness and strength of nations," she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier reports said pardon had been given to 110 citizens of the republic belonging to the right-wing forces, including 23 lawmakers stripped of parliamentary immunity. Among those pardoned is the adviser to opposition leader Juan Guaido, Roberto Marrero, who was detained in 2019.

The country's Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab called the presidential decree a historic document that opens the way for a dialogue between opposing political forces.