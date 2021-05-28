UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Parliament Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waivers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:09 PM

The Venezuelan National Assembly unanimously agreed to seek the elimination of patents and mechanisms for acquiring COVID-19 treatments, the President of Parliament, Jorge Rodriguez, said during the assembly session

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Venezuelan National Assembly unanimously agreed to seek the elimination of patents and mechanisms for acquiring COVID-19 treatments, the President of Parliament, Jorge Rodriguez, said during the assembly session.

"In consideration of the approval of the agreement for the elimination of patents and mechanisms for the acquisition of COVID-19 treatments, [the decision] approved unanimously," Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday.

This request was made in the middle of an international debate on the subject. Recently, the US government called for the temporary suspension of patents on the vaccine, a proposal that the European Union rejected.

In this regard, the German government argues that waiving vaccine patents does not allow to control their quality, adding that intellectual property protection is a source of innovation and should remain so in the future.

For their part, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization have approved the US initiative. That is why the Venezuelan parliament decided to create a commission chaired by Deputy Ricardo Sanchez, with the objective of working on the issue and getting a positive response from the Pan American Health Organization, as well as the WHO.

