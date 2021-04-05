Venezuelan Parliament Suspends Regular Sessions for 5 Days Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Venezuela's National Assembly on Monday halted regular parliamentary sessions for five days amid the fast-spreading COVID-19 infections.

"The Governing Council informs the people of Venezuela that the regular sessions of the National Assembly will be suspended from Monday, April 5, 2021, to Friday, April 9, 2021," the legislature said in a communique.

It added that the decision was made in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The parliament will, however, be allowed to convene for adopting draft laws.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a one-week extension to the nationwide lockdown.

The Latin American country has reported record-high 1,779 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total to over 166,000.