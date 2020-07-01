UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Parliamentary Elections To Be Held In December - Head Of Electoral Council

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:00 AM

Venezuelan Parliamentary Elections to Be Held in December - Head of Electoral Council

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Parliamentary elections in Venezuela will be held in December, Indira Alfonzo Izaguirre, president of the country's National Electoral Council, said.

"In December, Venezuelans will elect 277 parliamentarians, which is 66 percent more lawmakers.

.. It's time to choose," Alfonzo said, speaking on state television channel VTV.

The Venezuelan government has repeatedly stated its intention to hold elections to the National Assembly this year, while no specific voting date has been indicated. The election of state governors is scheduled for 2021.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Venezuela December TV Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

4 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

4 hours ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

6 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

6 hours ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.